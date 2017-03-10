NEWS

DA to decide on death penalty in dismembered teen case

Pictured is Sara Packer (left) and Grace Packer (right).

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Pennsylvania woman charged along with her boyfriend in the rape, murder and dismemberment of her adopted 14-year-old daughter will learn whether a prosecutor plans to seek the death penalty.

Forty-two-year-old Sara Packer is set for her formal arraignment Friday on homicide, rape, kidnapping and other charges in last year's death of Grace Packer.


Bucks County prosecutors must notify the court at arraignment if they intend to pursue the death penalty. Packer's boyfriend, 44-year-old Jacob Sullivan, faces his formal arraignment March 21.

Packer and Sullivan are awaiting trial on charges they dismembered the teen in July after Sara Packer watched Sullivan act out a rape-murder fantasy the couple shared.

Sara Packer is also charged with collecting more than $4,000 in government benefits after Grace's death but before it was discovered.
