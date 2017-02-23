Driver suffers medical emergency, slams into Newark, Del. home

A vehicle slammed into a house on the 200 block of Bent Lane in Newark, Delaware, around 3 p.m. Thursday.

A vehicle slammed into a house on the 200 block of Bent Lane in Newark, Delaware, around 3 p.m. Thursday.Investigators say the 26-year-old driver suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.The driver, and a child who was a passenger, were both taken to nearby hospitals.Their conditions are not known at this time.Investigators say the occupants of the home were not injured. They were in another part of the house at the time of the crash.An investigation into the crash is ongoing.------