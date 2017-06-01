NEWS

Fire destroys barn, vehicles in Burlington County

Fire destroys barn, vehicles in Burlington County. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4pm on June 1, 2017. (WPVI)

PEMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A fire in Burlington County spread through the back yard of a home, leaving a path of destruction.

It happened on New Lisbon Road in Pemberton, New Jersey on Thursday.

The flames destroyed an old barn on the property, and also torched two parked cars.

The fire also left some damage to the side of the home before crews were able to get it under control.

There was no immediate word as to what sparked the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

