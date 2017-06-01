Fire destroys barn, vehicles in Burlington County

PEMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) --A fire in Burlington County spread through the back yard of a home, leaving a path of destruction.
It happened on New Lisbon Road in Pemberton, New Jersey on Thursday.
The flames destroyed an old barn on the property, and also torched two parked cars.
The fire also left some damage to the side of the home before crews were able to get it under control.
There was no immediate word as to what sparked the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps