Investigation into shots fired at group dancing in Strawberry Mansion

9 people shot in Strawberry Mansion. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 22, 2017. (WPVI)

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say as many as 30 people were at a Strawberry Mansion corner late Saturday when shots were fired injuring at least nine, including a woman trying to shield her young child.

An Instagram clip of the seconds before a barrage of bullets were fired at the crowd showed the group dancing at 23rd and Huntingdon.


"They were out dancing and then shots were just fired," resident Marco Burton said.

9 shot in Strawberry Mansion, group was live on Facebook. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 on May 21, 2017.



A man, who wants to remain anonymous, tells Action News he was hit four times in the legs, arm, and hand.

He still can't feel two of his fingers.

The man says they were out celebrating a friend's graduation when, suddenly, it turned into madness.

His older brother is one of two critically injured at Temple University Hospital's ICU.

48 hours later, residents packed the same corner to address the gun violence gripping their block.

"It's scary because it could be anybody," resident Jose Ortiz said.

"I felt like we needed to come together to not only discuss the issue, but also bring about some type of change," resident Charlotte Brown said.

As of now, police say there's no clear motive and are investigating whether the violence was captured on social media livestream.

"I definitely believe this was targeted. I just want the young guy that did this to know you disturbed a community, and the reason behind you doing it isn't worth you almost fatally injuring nine people," Burton said.

Police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information should contact authorities.

