Man dead, 14-year-old boy critical after Southwest Philadelphia shooting

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man is dead and a teenage boy is critical after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police were called around 2:24 p.m. Sunday to the 8100 block of Lyons Avenue.

There they found a 14-year-old boy shot in the face and a 20-year-old man shot twice under his left arm. Both victims were sitting inside of a car.

The teen is critical at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:59 p.m.

No arrests have been made, and it's unclear what caused the shooting.

