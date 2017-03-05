A man is dead and a teenage boy is critical after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.Police were called around 2:24 p.m. Sunday to the 8100 block of Lyons Avenue.There they found a 14-year-old boy shot in the face and a 20-year-old man shot twice under his left arm. Both victims were sitting inside of a car.The teen is critical at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:59 p.m.No arrests have been made, and it's unclear what caused the shooting.------