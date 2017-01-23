Man dies after being shot in bar fight in West Philadelphia

Police say a man died after being shot in a bar fight in West Philadelphia.Action News is told it was 2 a.m. Monday when friends drove the 35-year-old victim to a relative's home at 26th and Emily streets in South Philadelphia while he was still alive.They did not realize the man was shot until they tried to get him out of the car.He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police were not able to find a shooting scene, but they believe it is somewhere near the bar the man was at, at 46th and Walnut streets in West Philadelphia.They were interviewing witnesses early Monday in an effort to determine who shot the man and why.