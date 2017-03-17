NEWS

Man shot and dragged by minivan in Overbrook

OVERBROOK (WPVI) --
Police say an unidentified man was shot and then dragged by a minivan in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.

It happened around midnight Thursday on the 1000 block of North 68th Street.

The man was dragged 100 feet before the driver of the minivan realized something was under the vehicle.

That driver is cooperating with the police.

There is no immediate word on who shot the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was in his 20s but had no ID on him.

