A Delaware County woman is facing child endangerment charges after her 8-year-old son started a fire inside their apartment.Police say 32-year-old Potehboe Suah left her son alone while she went to work.It happened on Saturday evening at the Ashland Terrace apartments in Upper Darby.Police responded to a call where they found the little boy crying and saying he started a fire.He was holding a burnt roll of paper towels in his hand and said he was playing with matches when the roll caught on fire.Fortunately, the boy was not injured.Police say the boy was home alone all day.Suah faces several charges.------