Pa. State Trooper shot, killed in Huntingdon County
A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been shot and killed in Huntingdon County (Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police )

HESSTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been shot and killed in Huntingdon County, District Attorney David Smith has confirmed.

It happened Friday night near Hesston in Juniata Township, southeast of Altoona.

A manhunt is underway for 32-year-old Jason Robinson.

The remote area has been sealed off as police search for the suspect.

People who live in the area are being kept away from their homes.

According to Smith, authorities are currently executing search warrants.

There is a heavy police presence and road closures in the area.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for the latest on this developing story.
