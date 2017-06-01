NEWS

Philadelphia City Councilman stabbed in attempted robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh was stabbed Wednesday night.

It happened after 10 p.m. on the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue in the Southwest Philadelphia.

The councilman at large was exiting his car when he was stabbed in the back during an attempted robbery.

Medics rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

