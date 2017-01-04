A judge has given the Department of Corrections 21 days to give death row inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal medication to treat his hepatitis C infection.Abu-Jamal sued to improve the healthcare he was receiving while incarcerated after suffering from diabetic shock.On Tuesday, a judge ruled that a doctor must determine whether there is a medical reason that Abu-Jamal should not get the treatment, which can range from $50,000 to 75,000 or more per patient.He's convicted of killing Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner in 1981, and is currently serving a sentence of life without parole.