A suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh outside the councilman's Southwest Philadelphia home has turned himself into police.Action News was there as 24-year-old Shawn Yarbray surrendered at Philadelphia Police Southwest Detectives headquarters before 11 a.m. Saturday.He faces charges including robbery and attempted murder. His lawyer said Yarbray denies all charges.Police say Yarbray is the man who accosted Oh outside his home in the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue Wednesday night.Oh was stabbed after the suspect tried to rob him. Oh is now recovering at home.Action News is told Yarbray once lived in the 5600 block of Thomas Avenue.In naming him as a suspect early Saturday, police said Yarbray should be considered armed and extremely dangerous."The kid has been a lifelong resident of this area," said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker. "So people know who he is. We believe at this point he may be homeless or living from house to house. We're asking him to turn himself in, or family members to convince him to come here and turn himself in."----------