NEWS

Suspect in custody for stabbing of Philadelphia Councilman David Oh

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect named in Oh stabbing: Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on June 3, 2017.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh outside the councilman's Southwest Philadelphia home has turned himself into police.

Action News was there as 24-year-old Shawn Yarbray surrendered at Philadelphia Police Southwest Detectives headquarters before 11 a.m. Saturday.



He faces charges including robbery and attempted murder. His lawyer said Yarbray denies all charges.

Police say Yarbray is the man who accosted Oh outside his home in the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue Wednesday night.



Oh was stabbed after the suspect tried to rob him. Oh is now recovering at home.

RAW VIDEO: Councilman Oh describes violent attack
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Councilman Oh describes stabbing attack.



Action News is told Yarbray once lived in the 5600 block of Thomas Avenue.

In naming him as a suspect early Saturday, police said Yarbray should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video of Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker announcing an arrest warrant for Shawn Yarbary.



"The kid has been a lifelong resident of this area," said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker. "So people know who he is. We believe at this point he may be homeless or living from house to house. We're asking him to turn himself in, or family members to convince him to come here and turn himself in."

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsstabbingCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Firefighter hurt battling house fire in Camden
Airport scare caused by man unable to carry on pressure cooker
Penn State proposes changes to Greek system after pledge's death
A high school party, an accusation of rape, and what 6 students say they saw
More News
Top Stories
Fatal crash closes WB Pa. Turnpike in Bensalem
Woman struck and killed in Marple Township, Pa.
Firefighter hurt battling house fire in Camden
AccuWeather: Showers, Then Sun
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
Could Comey testimony be blocked by executive privilege?
3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case
Show More
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Good Samaritan rescues man from creek in Trenton
Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers
Funeral held for pilot killed in medical chopper crash
Teen hero honored after rescuing nephew from burning home
More News
Top Video
Firefighter hurt battling house fire in Camden
Fatal crash closes WB Pa. Turnpike in Bensalem
Action News Update
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
More Video