NEWS

Suspect rescued after hanging off New Jersey cliffs

FORT LEE, N.J. --
A police chase in New Jersey led to a dramatic and dangerous standoff on Monday evening.

Police stopped a 22-year-old Anthony Lora of the Bronx on the Palisades Parkway around 6 p.m. after they suspected him of having drugs in his car.

Lora then got out of his car and ran through a wooded area, until he came to a point where he crossed over the fence and began scaling down the Palisades Cliff by the George Washington Bridge.

Lora then became stuck in a tree. Unable to move and unable to be reached, rappel teams were requested to gain access to him.

Lora was eventually rescued around 8 p.m., uninjured.

Lora was arrested on conspiracy to distribute cocaine and ecstasy. as well as resisting arrest. Additional charged are also pending.
