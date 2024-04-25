Pro-Palestinian protests held at college campuses across the Philadelphia region

Pro-Palestinian protests held at college campuses across the Philadelphia region

Pro-Palestinian protests held at college campuses across the Philadelphia region

Pro-Palestinian protests held at college campuses across the Philadelphia region

Pro-Palestinian protests held at college campuses across the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pro-Palestinian protests have been cropping up on campuses across the area connected to a national movement that has emerged in recent weeks.

Chopper 6 was over a protest on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania on Thursday evening.

The gathering involved students from Penn, Drexel University, Temple University and other organizations who stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Earlier in the day, Temple students marched through campus waving Palestinian flags. At Swarthmore College in Delaware County, a tent city has been growing outside the admissions office.

The groups are demanding peace in Gaza, and that schools reveal any financial ties to Israel.

"We're here demanding divestment. Our institution to divest from any type of companies or to end any type of partnership with Israel," said Ragad, who was part of the protest at Swarthmore College.

Swarthmore College officials sent Action News a statement about the protests that read in part: "We remain open and willing to explore more realistic ways to find common ground and bring this latest demonstration to a peaceful conclusion."

It has not been peaceful on other campuses across the country.

More than 90 students were arrested without incident on the campus of the University of Southern California Wednesday night.

In Boston, 108 protesters were taken into custody, and four police officers were injured when protests turned violent at Emerson College.

Locally, two graduate students at Princeton University in New Jersey have been arrested and barred from campus.

Several dozen people gathered on the campus Thursday morning, according to school officials.

A small number of the group put up tents, which is a violation of the university's policy.

After the group was given repeated warnings to leave the area, officials said two graduate students were arrested for trespassing.

Subsequently, all the tents were then voluntarily taken down by the protestors, officials said.

The two Princeton students now face a disciplinary process.

To combat concerns over anti-Semitism, the group at Swarthmore College is teaming up with Jewish Voice for Peace to hold a Seder on Sunday.

"We're planning on inviting three colleges, including Swarthmore, Bryn Mar and Haverford, to come here and celebrate a community seder," said Noe Caplan, with Jewish Voice for Peace.