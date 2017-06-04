Victim shot near West Philadelphia pizza shop dies

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A man shot near a West Philadelphia pizza shop has died from his injuries.
It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at 56th and Market streets.
Police say the 24-year-old victim was shot in the chest.
He went to the pizza shop for help. A worker drove him to medics at a nearby firehouse.
He was then taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
