NEWS

Victim shot near West Philadelphia pizza shop dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Deadly shooting in West Philadelphia. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on June 4, 2017. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man shot near a West Philadelphia pizza shop has died from his injuries.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at 56th and Market streets.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was shot in the chest.

He went to the pizza shop for help. A worker drove him to medics at a nearby firehouse.

He was then taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsshootingWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Terror in the UK: A timeline of recent attacks
Man, 21, shot in face in Tioga-Nicetown
Trump supporters rally outside White House after Paris Accord decision
7 killed, 3 suspects dead after 'brutal terrorist attack' in London
More News
Top Stories
Terror attacks strike heart of London; 7 people killed
Crash shuts down WB Schuylkill Expressway in Lower Merion
Man, 21, shot in face in Tioga-Nicetown
Suspect in custody for stabbing of Councilman David Oh
Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself in Delco home
Reward offered for suspect accused of punching man with cerebral palsy
AccuWeather: Warm Sunday, T'Storms At Night
Show More
Police: 4 people questioned in Montco drug raid
Mother asks for public's help in finding son's killer
Woman struck and killed in Marple Township, Pa.
10th Annual Roots Picnic held in Philly
Bill Maher's use of racial slur on 'Real Time' sparks criticism
More News
Top Video
Terror attacks strike heart of London; 7 people killed
Man, 21, shot in face in Tioga-Nicetown
Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself in Delco home
Reward offered for suspect accused of punching man with cerebral palsy
More Video