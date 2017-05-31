Vigil held for 14-year-old boy killed in Port Richmond

Friends, family and loved ones are gathering to remember a 14-year-old boy, shot and killed on MondayA vigil in his honor is being held at the corner of Orleans and Frankford in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section where Tymier Frasier was shot.Frasier was shot around 9:30 p.m. Monday after a gunman stepped out from between two cars and opened fire.Both Frasier and his 16-year-old friend were hit.Frasier died shortly after the shooting at a hospital.Police say a motive in the shooting is still unclear.----------