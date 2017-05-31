Vigil held for 14-year-old boy killed in Port Richmond

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --Friends, family and loved ones are gathering to remember a 14-year-old boy, shot and killed on Monday
A vigil in his honor is being held at the corner of Orleans and Frankford in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section where Tymier Frasier was shot.
Frasier was shot around 9:30 p.m. Monday after a gunman stepped out from between two cars and opened fire.
Both Frasier and his 16-year-old friend were hit.
Frasier died shortly after the shooting at a hospital.
Police say a motive in the shooting is still unclear.
