Woman, 96, mauled by 2 dogs in Germantown

A 96-year-old woman was seriously injured after being mauled by two pit bulls in Philadelphia's Germantown section.It happened around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday along the 5800 block of Brush Road.First responders say she was in such bad shape when they arrived that she was unresponsive, with bites to her arms and face."She was in shock, and her face, the side of her face was unrecognizable," said Charles Lewis.The victim was rushed Einstein Medical Center for care.Authorities say they've captured the two dogs believed to be responsible for the attack.