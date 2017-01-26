NEWS

Woman, 96, mauled by 2 dogs in Germantown

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 96-year-old woman was seriously injured after being mauled by two pit bulls in Philadelphia's Germantown section. (WPVI)

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
A 96-year-old woman was seriously injured after being mauled by two pit bulls in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday along the 5800 block of Brush Road.

First responders say she was in such bad shape when they arrived that she was unresponsive, with bites to her arms and face.

"She was in shock, and her face, the side of her face was unrecognizable," said Charles Lewis.

The victim was rushed Einstein Medical Center for care.

Authorities say they've captured the two dogs believed to be responsible for the attack.
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsdog attack
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Considering Executive Actions Targeting UN, International Treaties
Mexico's President Says 'I Regret and Reject' Plan for Border Wall
No charges for AC police officer who killed suspect
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
More News
Top Stories
Road closures, SEPTA changes for Trump's visit to Philly
Protesters dance, demonstrate amid GOP Retreat in Center City
Kenney responds to Trump's sanctuary cities order
Man dies after dumbbell crashes through windshield
Official: Mexico's president 'considering' scrapping US trip
Pioneering TV actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
When Mary Tyler Moore helped save the Pennsylvania Ballet
Show More
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Del. police: Gunman opened fire on van with children inside
Man twice deported arrested in Abington bank robbery
No charges for AC police officer who killed suspect
New phone area code may be coming to New Jersey
More News
Top Video
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Route 1 in Bucks Co.
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
Philadelphia School District addresses immigrant students' questions
More Video