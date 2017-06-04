EAST MOUNT AIRY (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a double homicide in the East Mount Airy section.
It happened along the 1000 block of Sydney Street.
Police say firefighters on the scene discovered a man and woman sitting in a car with gunshot wounds to the head.
Both victims were pronounced dead at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The victims have been identified as a 23-year-old male, and a 21-year-old female.
There is no immediate word on what caused the shooting.
Police have not released their names.
