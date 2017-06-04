Philadelphia police are investigating a double homicide in the East Mount Airy section.It happened along the 1000 block of Sydney Street.Police say firefighters on the scene discovered a man and woman sitting in a car with gunshot wounds to the head.Both victims were pronounced dead at 5 p.m. Sunday.The victims have been identified as a 23-year-old male, and a 21-year-old female.There is no immediate word on what caused the shooting.Police have not released their names.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.----------