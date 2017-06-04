NEWS

Young man and woman shot, killed inside car in East Mount Airy

EAST MOUNT AIRY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a double homicide in the East Mount Airy section.

It happened along the 1000 block of Sydney Street.

Police say firefighters on the scene discovered a man and woman sitting in a car with gunshot wounds to the head.

Both victims were pronounced dead at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The victims have been identified as a 23-year-old male, and a 21-year-old female.

There is no immediate word on what caused the shooting.

Police have not released their names.

