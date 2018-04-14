School bus driver charged with sexual assault in Atlantic County, N.J.

NJ school bus driver charged with sexual assault: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 14, 2018. (WPVI)

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A school bus driver from Atlantic County has been charged with sexual assault after police say he inappropriately touched a student.

22-year old Kyle McArdle of Mays Landing drove for the Hamilton Township School District until Friday.


The school district says he was a third party contractor for an outside bus service.

Police say an investigation revealed the incident happened on a bus he was operating.

McArdle was arrested Friday and charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Assault and 2nd Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

------
