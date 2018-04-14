HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --A school bus driver from Atlantic County has been charged with sexual assault after police say he inappropriately touched a student.
22-year old Kyle McArdle of Mays Landing drove for the Hamilton Township School District until Friday.
The school district says he was a third party contractor for an outside bus service.
Police say an investigation revealed the incident happened on a bus he was operating.
McArdle was arrested Friday and charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Assault and 2nd Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
He was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
