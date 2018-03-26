No jail for man who flipped car following Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Villanova University basketball announcer's son who was arrested for flipping a car after the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win won't do any jail time.

Court records show 20-year-old John Rigsby was recommended for a year-long accelerated rehabilitative probationary program on March 16. Once he completes the program, his arrest record can be expunged.

A message seeking comment from his lawyer wasn't returned Monday.

His father is Robert "Whitey" Rigsby, the longtime broadcaster for the team that's heading to the Final Four.

Videos on social media show the younger Rigsby, wearing a white Nick Foles jersey, pounding his chest in celebration after flipping the car.


Pockets of victory celebrations turned unruly last month. Rowdy fans smashed windows at department stores and toppled some of the city's famously greased light poles.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsPhiladelphia EaglesvandalismSuper Bowlvillanova
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Eagles DE Bennett surrenders on charge of injury to elderly
Police name person of interest in Chinatown stabbing
Video of pledge chugging alcohol on night of fall shown in court
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Tuesday
Fire claims life of 11-month-old boy in Wilmington
Man with gas can douses Mayfair property
Lambertville Firefighter dies in car fire
Be ready for delays - PennDOT begins pothole repairs in earnest
Show More
NJ synagogue vandalized with hate symbols
Police: Driver led police on chase during snowstorm
Wife speaks after man charged in Allentown teen case
School arming students with rocks adds additional security
Upper Darby police seek rape suspect
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos