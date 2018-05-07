Due to a nearby water main break there is no water pressure throughout the airport terminals. We apologize for the situation and are working to have the problem fixed. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) May 7, 2018

The Philadelphia Water Department reports a water main break Philadelphia International Airport.Airport officials say there is no water pressure throughout all of the airport's terminals.Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a large water main break in the economy parking lot near Terminal E. Water could be seen gushing out from the pavement.The airport is warning passengers via social media and sent this Tweet out:"Due to a nearby water main break there is no water pressure throughout the airport terminals. We apologize for the situation and are working to have the problem fixed"Officials said crews are en route.In the interim, airport officials said staff is distributing hand sanitizers to all restrooms.------