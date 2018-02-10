Officials: Correctional officer shoots just-released inmate after attack

Authorities say a correctional officer shot and critically injured a just-released prison inmate during an apparent attempted carjacking in a parking lot near the prison.That inmate is identified as 26-year-old Jamal Bennett, and according to police he was released from the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility Friday.They say he didn't even make it off the property before committing another crime.Friday night police say he set his sights on a corrections officer finishing up a shift and trying to get to his car.Philadelphia Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney held a news conference Saturday afternoon.She says the officer under attack was a 27-year veteran, Michael Maratea.Authorities say Bennett was trying to steal the officer's car.Maratea was being pummeled by the newly freed Bennett, but he was able to grab his gun.Police say Maratea may have saved his life by shooting Bennett in the chest.Commissioner Carney said, "At that point, the correction staff responded, the police responded the medics responded."The good news on Officer Maratea is that he's going to be okay.But this has brought to the forefront what seems to be an ongoing issue between the local C.O's union and Philadelphia Prisons Department.And that's inmates, their families and guests parking in the same lot employees do.Local Union Rep of 159, Lorenzo North released a statement today, in part reading:"Sadly, the Commissioner of Prisons will put an inmate's family and visitors first before the safety of employees. No other prison allows visitors to park with correctional staff, but the Philadelphia Department of Prisons does."I read the Commissioner that statement.This was part of her response:"The parking arrangement in the shared parking either civilian and staff at the house of corrections has been in place over 20 years," she said.She also says parking for visitors is now mostly directed to be out on State Road.She also says more patrols will most definitely be added after this."I take all staff safety into account I'm responsible for them and when we see that there's a situation that presents itself and were able to correct it and address it, we do," said Commissioner Carney.The commissioner says a review of their procedures will happen after this.As for Bennett, he was shot in the chest, he's in critical, but is expected to survive and will face new charges.------