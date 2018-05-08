CALN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Chester County authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Caln Township Tuesday.
The fire broke out just before 3:30 p.m. in the unit block of Foundry Street.
Firefighters said when they arrived flames were shooting from the two-story home.
Officials confirm one person died in the fire.
As of 4:45 p.m., the fire was still not officially under control.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps