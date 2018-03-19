PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-295 in Gloucester County

EMBED </>More Videos

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-295. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2018. (WPVI)

EAST GREENWICH TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
New Jersey State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 295 in Gloucester County.

Officials said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the highway near Exit 17 in East Greenwich Township.

According to investigators, a pedestrian was either walking or riding a bike on the highway when they were hit and killed by a vehicle. The driver stopped at the scene.

The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down as police investigate.

EMBED More News Videos

Pedestrian killed on I-295: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 18, 2018



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newspedestrian struck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
Suspect in deadly Radnor hit-and-run surrenders
Pedestrian struck by train on SEPTA's Airport Line
Woman struck, killed by minivan in South Philadelphia
$10,000 reward offered in deadly hit-and-run in Radnor Twp.
More pedestrian struck
Top Stories
Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joe's student
Family IDs woman killed in West Philly shooting
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
AccuWeather: Pleasant Today, Wet Snow Tuesday and Wednesday
Another explosion injures 2 in Austin; cause unclear
Trump-linked analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
9/11 hero turned NYC firefighter dies of cancer at 45
Costco thieves caught red-handed in Seattle
Show More
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
Little Heroes Gala celebrates children battling serious illness
Roy Halladay's son pitches perfect inning
NAACP: Temple should build stadium in Rittenhouse Square
Bomb threat cancels The Roots' SXSW concert
More News
Top Video
Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joe's student
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
Costco thieves caught red-handed in Seattle
Another explosion injures 2 in Austin; cause unclear
More Video