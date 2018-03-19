EAST GREENWICH TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --New Jersey State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 295 in Gloucester County.
Officials said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the highway near Exit 17 in East Greenwich Township.
According to investigators, a pedestrian was either walking or riding a bike on the highway when they were hit and killed by a vehicle. The driver stopped at the scene.
The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down as police investigate.
