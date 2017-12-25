Person of interest sought in Darby homicide, retaliation shooting

Rashaan Overton

DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Darby Borough are searching for a man wanted in connection with two shootings: one deadly and one in retaliation.

Authorities were called to North 6th Street and Greenway Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Friday for the report of a shooting.

Arriving officers discovered a 26-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from nearby locations.

During the course of the investigation, police say they received information of a person of interest.

The person of interest has been identified as 26-year-old Rashaan Overton from Darby Borough.

On Christmas morning, around 6:50 a.m., Darby police were sent to the 200 block of North 9th Street for shots fired.

Upon arrival, police discovered a home that was shot multiple times by numerous shooters.

Police say the home has a direct relation to Overton. They say this second shooting is a clear retaliation to Friday's homicide.

Anyone with information regarding on the shootings or Rashaan Overton should call the Darby Borough Police Department.
