Philadelphia police have released new details about an officer-involved shooting in North Philadelphia, including the suspect's identity.Jose Gonzales, 30, of Camden, New Jersey was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the gunfire erupted on Monday afternoon.The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Fairhill Street.According to police, officers were called to the scene for a report of a man with a gun.When they arrived, officers allegedly saw Gonzales armed with a gun and trying to get into a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Police say the officers repeatedly told him to drop the weapon.He refused, police say, and fired two shots at police.The officers returned fire, hitting him in the torso and legs. No other injuries were reported.Police say Gonzales' gun was recovered and was found to be loaded with eight rounds. Two spent casings were also recovered.Investigators say the Monte Carlo was reportedly stolen by a carjacker in Camden around 2 p.m. Monday, and the description of the suspect matched Gonzales.He is no stranger to law enforcement. Gonzales had just been released from jail following an arrest on August 3 in Philadelphia.He also has been arrested numerous times in Camden including seven times for drugs, two for assault, one for kidnapping and one for stalking."It just speaks to the dangers of police work, and sometimes what you see on the big city streets," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. "People walking around with guns with no sense of responsibility whatsoever."Video posted to Instagram captures the moment gunshots broke out in broad daylight. Residents screamed as officers took cover.At the same moment, the Doheny family was watching the bullets fly in the movie 'No One Lives' on TV, when suddenly the bullets started flying in real life through their bedroom window."We were laying in the bed watching TV and then we heard the bullet go through the window," resident Natasha Doheny said.Although no one else was struck by gunfire, crime scene investigators were documenting the trajectory of two bullets fired by the suspect that made their way into Doheny's home."My nerves were a wreck. It was scary, very scary," Doheny said.Doheny says it's a miracle neither she nor three of her children who were inside were struck. She gets chills looking at the broken glass on her bedroom window."It's scary 'cause normally I look through the window, it could have got me," Doheny said.The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation.Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed all or part of the incident to call the officer-involved shooting unit at 215-686-1866.