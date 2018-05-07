Pizza delivery driver shot in Germantown

A pizza delivery driver is in critical condition after being shot in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.Police were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the 6200 block of North Beechwood Street.Arriving officers could not locate the victim at first, but they were soon notified that the pizza delivery driver drove back to his shop, Ed's Pizza House, on the 6000 block of Ogontz Avenue.Once police found the delivery driver, they drove him to the hospital. He had been shot once in his abdomen.According to witnesses and surveillance video that recorded the incident, the victim had just made a delivery, got his change, and went back to his car.Police say the surveillance video shows a man run up the street and reach through the driver side door."We don't know if any words were exchanged because it's just video and then you see a muzzle flash. It appears the 49-year-old delivery driver was shot while he was sitting in the driver seat of his his delivery vehicle," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police have not released the video as of yet.There is no description of the suspect at this time.------