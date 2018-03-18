Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in West Philadelphia shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigate triple shooting in West Philadelphia: Jeff Cherico reports on Action News at 6 p.m., March 18, 2018 (WPVI)

By
WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police said a woman is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in West Philadelphia Sunday.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. near 52nd and Market streets. Police said that's when shots rang out, hitting the three victims.

According to investigators, a woman who was shot in the back died at the scene.

The two other victims were both taken to Presbyterian Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

No word on what caused this shooting to happen.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsgun violencegunsshootingdeadly shootingfatal shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
NAACP: Temple should build stadium in Rittenhouse Square
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
Bomb threat cancels The Roots' SXSW concert
AccuWeather: Dry Monday, Wet Snow Tuesday
Fire forces bride to find new venue on wedding day
Roy Halladay's son pitches perfect inning
AP: Some wanted school shooter committed in 2016
Show More
Vladimir Putin wins Russia's presidential election, exit polls suggest
5 injured in Southwest Philadelphia crash
Pickup truck driver flees collision scene
Explosives found again inside Elsmere home
Villanova advances to Sweet 16
More News
Top Video
NAACP: Temple should build stadium in Rittenhouse Square
Villanova advances to Sweet 16
Little Caesars giving away free pizza thanks to UMBC
Pickup truck driver flees collision scene
More Video