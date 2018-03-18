Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in West Philadelphia shooting

Philadelphia police said a woman is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in West Philadelphia Sunday.It happened just before 4:30 p.m. near 52nd and Market streets. Police said that's when shots rang out, hitting the three victims.According to investigators, a woman who was shot in the back died at the scene.The two other victims were both taken to Presbyterian Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made.No word on what caused this shooting to happen.------