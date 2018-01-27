Police: Clerk shot during attempted robbery at Andorra gas station

ANDORRA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting and attempted robbery at a gas station in the city's Andorra section.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday at 8901 Ridge Avenue.

One of the suspects was armed with an Uzi, authorities say.

Police say a 47-year-old man believed to be the clerk was shot in his left side.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, two men were seen fleeing the gas station.

No money was taken during the incident.

