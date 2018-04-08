Police say a man shot and killed his wife inside their West Philadelphia home then turned the gun on himself.It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the 6200 block of Webster Street.Police were called to the scene for the report of a shooting.Officers found the bodies of a man and woman inside the home. Both had gunshot wounds.Investigators say they appear to be the husband and wife who lived in the house.Police say there were three children in the home at the time, but they were not physically injured.------