Perkasie Borough Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Sellersville gas station Sunday afternoon.It happened around 4:15 p.m at the Gulf gas station at Main and Noble streets.Police said a man entered the store displayed a gun and then demanded cash and cigarettes.Investigators said the man is described as a thin white male, between the ages of 20 and 25, approximately 5'4" tall.At the time of the incident, he was said to be wearing a black Adidas T-shirt, gray sweatpants, black baseball hat and covered his face with a scarf.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------