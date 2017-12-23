  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Police search for 2 men after deadly shooting in Port Richmond

Police search for 2 men after deadly shooting in Port Richmond. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on December 23, 2017. (WPVI)

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
Police are looking for two men who were seen fleeing the area of where a man was shot to death Saturday evening.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Agate Street in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and torso.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released his name.
Related Topics:
philadelphia newsshootingfatal shootingNortheast Philadelphia
