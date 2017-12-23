Police search for 2 men after deadly shooting in Port Richmond

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --Police are looking for two men who were seen fleeing the area of where a man was shot to death Saturday evening.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Agate Street in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.
Police say a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and torso.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released his name.
