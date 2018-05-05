Woman shoots intruder in her North Philadelphia home, police say

PHILADELPHIA
Police say a woman jumped into action when a suspect broke into her North Philadelphia home.

It happened on the 1300 block of Poplar Street around 4 a.m.

Police say the woman was asleep when she heard the suspect breaking in.

They say she grabbed a gun from under her bed and fired shots.

Police say the suspect ran to a carwash near Broad and Brown streets, where he climbed the roof and called police to report that he was shot.

The suspect is now in police custody.

