REAL ESTATE

Battle between residents, builders at Revolutionary War site

EMBED </>More News Videos

We are a major step closer to seeing a housing development rise on the grounds of a historic battlefield. (WPVI)

By
WESTTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Toll Brothers is eyeing to build almost 400 homes on 300 acres of land in Westtown Township, Chester County.

The land is also home to the Battle of Brandywine, which saw more troops clash than any other battle during the Revolutionary War.

The tale of George Washington's troops retreating to Philadelphia is re-enacted every year to keep the story alive.

Now, residents fear the developer will level Crebilly Farm and the history it holds.

"We take part of our history and we just - once it's gone it's gone," resident Karen Mazza said.

"We're in an interesting position because we understand the emotional attachment, but at the same time, the Planning Commission has to follow the law," Richard Pomeranz, chairman of the Planning Commission said.

Others look forward to seeing the project move forward.

"I think the outcome was fair," resident Steve Wahrhaftig said. "I live in walking distance of Crebilly Farm and I look forward to having a walking path that I haven't had before."

Toll Brothers declined to comment on the outcome of the meeting.

Next, this recommendation goes to the township's Board of Supervisors. They will public hearings next week.
Related Topics:
realestatepa. newsreal estatereal estate developmentWesttown Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
REAL ESTATE
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Fmr. 76ers GM Sam Hinkie's home up for sale
What's the Deal: Philly's top 5 booming neighborhoods
Prince Albert says Grace Kelly's home will reopen in 2018
More Real Estate
Top Stories
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns
Text of national security adviser Flynn's resignation letter
Parents say over-the-counter medicine sickening kids
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex offenses
Chief: Man grabs SEPTA officer, kisses her in Upper Darby
Sunoco Logistics says permits clear way to build pipeline
Disneyland parking garage fire damages 9 cars
Show More
Grandmother dies in Frankford fire
Driver charged in crash that killed music teacher in S. Philly
Senate easily confirms Trump pick of Shulkin as VA secretary
News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking softballs
1 injured in fiery school bus crash in Horsham, Pa.
More News
Top Video
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns
Parents say over-the-counter medicine sickening kids
Sunoco Logistics says permits clear way to build pipeline
Chief: Man grabs SEPTA officer, kisses her in Upper Darby
More Video