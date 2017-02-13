Battle between residents, builders at Revolutionary War site

Toll Brothers is eyeing to build almost 400 homes on 300 acres of land in Westtown Township, Chester County.The land is also home to the Battle of Brandywine, which saw more troops clash than any other battle during the Revolutionary War.The tale of George Washington's troops retreating to Philadelphia is re-enacted every year to keep the story alive.Now, residents fear the developer will level Crebilly Farm and the history it holds."We take part of our history and we just - once it's gone it's gone," resident Karen Mazza said."We're in an interesting position because we understand the emotional attachment, but at the same time, the Planning Commission has to follow the law," Richard Pomeranz, chairman of the Planning Commission said.Others look forward to seeing the project move forward."I think the outcome was fair," resident Steve Wahrhaftig said. "I live in walking distance of Crebilly Farm and I look forward to having a walking path that I haven't had before."Toll Brothers declined to comment on the outcome of the meeting.Next, this recommendation goes to the township's Board of Supervisors. They will public hearings next week.