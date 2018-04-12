School evacuated in Northeast Philadelphia for hazmat incident

Firefighters and a hazardous materials team are investigating an incident at a school in Northeast Philadelphia.

The call came in before 2:30 p.m. Thursday from the Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush School.

Action News has learned the school in the 11000 block of Knights Road was evacuated.

Video from Chopper 6 showed firefighters and police outside the school near a large crane.

No further details about the incident were released.

