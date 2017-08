Museum guests will have the opportunity to build a safe solar viewers and learn about astronomy, featuring a live broadcast from Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts from a location of totality in Missouri.

Free with General Admission ticket purchase.

The library will hand out viewing glasses and there will be science exhibits, quizzes and the NASA live feed on TVs.

Free

This event will feature demonstrations and explanations by a member of the Delaware Valley Amateur Astronomers, activities for young children, and the chance to see the eclipse through filtered binoculars and telescopes.

Free - preregistration requested. 610-586-1690, folcroftlibrary.org.

The planetarium will have telescopes with special solar filters set up outside the planetarium to view the eclipse.

Free

The Cape May Whale Watch and Research Center is having an "Eclipse Cruise" that leaves at 1:00pm.

Tickets required - (856) 785-2060 ext. 107

Will provide the protective glasses and snacks at this three-hour Solar Eclipse Viewing Party.

Telescopes and eclipse glasses will be available for guests to safely watch the progress of the moon as it passes between Earth and the sun.

Free

The Seaport Museum will host a viewing party for this year's solar eclipse! Guests are welcome to the Museum's second floor terrace, and encouraged to bring a picnic, chairs, or blankets to relax and enjoy.

Tickets included with Museum admission - Eclipse viewing glasses additional $3, free to members who RSVP

7 Telescopes with Solar Filters & 2 Sunspotters for Viewing

Free - Glasses available for $1.00

Party until the sun goes down, or is hidden behind the moon!

FREE with Museum Admission



New Jersey

Delaware

