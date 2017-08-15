Here are some viewing parties around the Delaware Valley.
Franklin Institute: Franklin Hall, Jordan Lobby, Fels Planetarium, Winter St. Park; 12:00pm - 4:00pm
- Museum guests will have the opportunity to build a safe solar viewers and learn about astronomy, featuring a live broadcast from Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts from a location of totality in Missouri.
- Free with General Admission ticket purchase.
Darby Free Library: Darby Rec Center; Noon - 4:00pm
- The library will hand out viewing glasses and there will be science exhibits, quizzes and the NASA live feed on TVs.
- Free
Folcroft Library: Delmar Drive, Folcroft; 1:00pm - 5:00pm
- This event will feature demonstrations and explanations by a member of the Delaware Valley Amateur Astronomers, activities for young children, and the chance to see the eclipse through filtered binoculars and telescopes.
- Free - preregistration requested. 610-586-1690, folcroftlibrary.org.
Robert J. Novins Planetarium: Ocean County College; 1:00pm - 4:00pm
- The planetarium will have telescopes with special solar filters set up outside the planetarium to view the eclipse.
- Free
AJ Meerwald Boat: Cape May, NJ; 1:00pm
- The Cape May Whale Watch and Research Center is having an "Eclipse Cruise" that leaves at 1:00pm.
- Tickets required - (856) 785-2060 ext. 107
Palmer Square: Princeton, NJ; 1:00pm - 4:00pm
- Will provide the protective glasses and snacks at this three-hour Solar Eclipse Viewing Party.
Mather Planetarium: West Chester University; 1:00pm - 4:00pm
- Telescopes and eclipse glasses will be available for guests to safely watch the progress of the moon as it passes between Earth and the sun.
- Free
Seaport Museum: Penn's Landing; 12:00pm - 4:00pm
- The Seaport Museum will host a viewing party for this year's solar eclipse! Guests are welcome to the Museum's second floor terrace, and encouraged to bring a picnic, chairs, or blankets to relax and enjoy.
- Tickets included with Museum admission - Eclipse viewing glasses additional $3, free to members who RSVP
Delaware AeroSpace Education Foundation: Smyrna, DE;
- 7 Telescopes with Solar Filters & 2 Sunspotters for Viewing
- Free - Glasses available for $1.00
Delaware Museum of Natural History: @ Wilmington, DE; 2:43pm
- Party until the sun goes down, or is hidden behind the moon!
- FREE with Museum Admission
Other local libraries holding eclipse-watching parties with free viewing glasses include:
New Jersey
Haddonfield Public Library, 60 Haddon Ave., Haddonfield, 856-429-1304, haddonfieldlibrary.org
Free Library of Springfield, 1200 E. Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor, 215-836-5300, freelibraryofspringfieldtownship.org
Glenolden Library, 211 S. Llanwellyn Ave., 610-583-1010, delcolibraries.org/glenolden-library
Woodbury Public Library, 33 Delaware St., Woodbury, 856-845-2611, woodburylibrary.org
Infanti Bellmawr Library, 35 E. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, 856-931-1400, camdencountylibrary.org/bellmawr-branch
Delaware
Kirkwood Library: Wilmington, DE; Solar Eclipse Viewing - 1:00pm - 2:30pm
Garfield Park Library/Astronomy Club: New Castle, DE; Solar Eclipse Day Party - 1:00pm - 3:30pm
Brandywine Hundred Library: Wilmington, DE; Eclipse Viewing Party 2:00pm - 3:00pm