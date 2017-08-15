SOLAR ECLIPSE

Having a party to view the eclipse

Watch the report from Gray Hall on Action News at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2017.

On Monday, you can go outside to watch the solar eclipse on your own, or you can get together with other sky-watchers at a local viewing party.

Here are some viewing parties around the Delaware Valley.

Franklin Institute: Franklin Hall, Jordan Lobby, Fels Planetarium, Winter St. Park; 12:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Museum guests will have the opportunity to build a safe solar viewers and learn about astronomy, featuring a live broadcast from Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts from a location of totality in Missouri.

  • Free with General Admission ticket purchase.


Darby Free Library: Darby Rec Center; Noon - 4:00pm
  • The library will hand out viewing glasses and there will be science exhibits, quizzes and the NASA live feed on TVs.

  • Free


Folcroft Library: Delmar Drive, Folcroft; 1:00pm - 5:00pm
  • This event will feature demonstrations and explanations by a member of the Delaware Valley Amateur Astronomers, activities for young children, and the chance to see the eclipse through filtered binoculars and telescopes.



Robert J. Novins Planetarium: Ocean County College; 1:00pm - 4:00pm
  • The planetarium will have telescopes with special solar filters set up outside the planetarium to view the eclipse.

  • Free


AJ Meerwald Boat: Cape May, NJ; 1:00pm
  • The Cape May Whale Watch and Research Center is having an "Eclipse Cruise" that leaves at 1:00pm.

  • Tickets required - (856) 785-2060 ext. 107


Palmer Square: Princeton, NJ; 1:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Will provide the protective glasses and snacks at this three-hour Solar Eclipse Viewing Party.


Mather Planetarium: West Chester University; 1:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Telescopes and eclipse glasses will be available for guests to safely watch the progress of the moon as it passes between Earth and the sun.

  • Free


Seaport Museum: Penn's Landing; 12:00pm - 4:00pm
  • The Seaport Museum will host a viewing party for this year's solar eclipse! Guests are welcome to the Museum's second floor terrace, and encouraged to bring a picnic, chairs, or blankets to relax and enjoy.

  • Tickets included with Museum admission - Eclipse viewing glasses additional $3, free to members who RSVP

Delaware AeroSpace Education Foundation: Smyrna, DE;
  • 7 Telescopes with Solar Filters & 2 Sunspotters for Viewing

  • Free - Glasses available for $1.00


Delaware Museum of Natural History: @ Wilmington, DE; 2:43pm
  • Party until the sun goes down, or is hidden behind the moon!

  • FREE with Museum Admission


Other local libraries holding eclipse-watching parties with free viewing glasses include:

New Jersey

Haddonfield Public Library, 60 Haddon Ave., Haddonfield, 856-429-1304, haddonfieldlibrary.org

Free Library of Springfield, 1200 E. Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor, 215-836-5300, freelibraryofspringfieldtownship.org

Glenolden Library, 211 S. Llanwellyn Ave., 610-583-1010, delcolibraries.org/glenolden-library

Woodbury Public Library, 33 Delaware St., Woodbury, 856-845-2611, woodburylibrary.org

Infanti Bellmawr Library, 35 E. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, 856-931-1400, camdencountylibrary.org/bellmawr-branch

Delaware

Kirkwood Library: Wilmington, DE; Solar Eclipse Viewing - 1:00pm - 2:30pm

Garfield Park Library/Astronomy Club: New Castle, DE; Solar Eclipse Day Party - 1:00pm - 3:30pm

Brandywine Hundred Library: Wilmington, DE; Eclipse Viewing Party 2:00pm - 3:00pm
