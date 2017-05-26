SOCIETY

Cutting the ribbon at the "Hydrus"

A brand new roller coaster is up and running at the jersey shore just in time for Memorial Day weekend

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (WPVI) --
A brand new roller coaster is up and running at the jersey shore just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

New Jersey governor Chris Christie cut the ribbon at the "Hydrus" Friday on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights.

It replaced the "Jet Star" coaster that was destroyed by Super storm Sandy more than 4 years ago.

"Hydrus" carries riders at 45 miles per hour along more than 1,000 feet of track.

If you dare to take a ride, it will thrill you with its steep inverted drop and a full loop.
