Merriam-Webster on 'Dilly dilly:' It's a real word

The wildly popular series of Bud Light ads has racked up millions of views on YouTube and spawned a new rallying cry for beer drinkers everywhere.
And because nothing can truly be declared a cultural phenomenon until the dictionary weighs in, Merriam-Webster gave their two cents on Twitter: "dilly" is a real word, and it refers to something that is remarkable or outstanding.
'Dilly'— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 14, 2018
- is a real word
- comes from an obsolete adjective meaning "delightful"
- sees a rise in lookups pretty much every Sundayhttps://t.co/zaKImydLsI
"A dilly is delightful, and that's not a coincidence. The noun comes from an obsolete adjective dilly that means 'delightful,' and that likely came about by some nipping and tucking of the word delightful itself," Merriam-Webster said on its website.
In other uses, the word can refer to a horse-drawn wagon or cart, a duck or a daffodil when used as a noun. In Australian English, it is also used as an adjective to describe something silly or foolish.
It should come as no shock to Sunday funday lovers everywhere, but Merriam-Webster said it sees a spike in searches for the curious word "pretty much every Sunday." The spike could also be related to Bud Light's advertising during NFL telecasts, some social media users speculated.
Knowledge is power. #DillyDilly— Bud Light (@budlight) January 14, 2018
Bud Light raised a bottle to Merriam-Webster's revelation with a simple tweet: "Knowledge is power. #DillyDilly"