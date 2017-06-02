Friday marks the kick-off of a clothing campaign aimed at helping young people who are homeless.Teenagers in Charge, a local non-profit, announced its socks and sneakers drive for homeless teenagers in Philadelphia.The press conference was held at City Hall with the support of several city leaders.Gap is also working with the non-profit by setting up bins in 16 stores to help collect new socks and sneakers.Teens who live in seven selected homeless shelters will receive the socks and sneakers June 13th.