PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Charles Barkley: 76ers to next win championship in 2018

Former NBA player Charles Barkley high fives fans during the Tiger Walk before the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson))

First, the Philadelphia Eagles. Then, the Villanova Wildcats. Next, the Philadelphia 76ers?

Former 76ers great Charles Barkley thinks so.

City of Champions: Eagles congratulate Villanova on title win
Philadelphia is quickly going from the city of underdogs to the City of Champions.

During the broadcast of the NCAA National Championship which saw Villanova defeat Michigan 79-62, analyst Barkley gave his prediction.

Hear it from Jim: Villanova are national champions. Jim Gardner and Jamie Apody report during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 3, 2018.



"Hey, let me tell you something. I'm going to make a prediction. The Eagles won. Villanova won. The 76ers are going to win the championship," Barkley said.



Although his fellow analysts responded with laughter, the 76ers are not a team to chuckle about these days.

The 76ers are taking an NBA-best 10-game winning streak into Tuesday night's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. It is their best streak in 15 years.

Looking back at Philadelphia sports parades. Jim Gardner reports during Action News Eagles Parade coverage on February 8, 2018.



The team finds itself right in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, even with star Joel Embiid sidelined. Embiid was lost for the immediate future with an orbital bone fracture that may keep him out the rest of the regular season, if not some or all of the playoffs

The 76ers appear a lock for at least a top-five seed. They have already locked up their first playoff spot since 2012.


ESPN contributed to this report.
