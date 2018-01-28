SUPER BOWL

Local Boston Market becomes 'Philly Market' in honor of Eagles

Boston Market becomes Philly Market to show support for Eagles: Jeff Chirico reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 18, 2018 (WPVI)

By
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A big part of the Eagles success has been the fans, and they've been showing their support in so many ways.

But even some local businesses are jumping on the bandwagon as of late.

The Eagles are gearing up to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis next Sunday.

On Sunday, several local Boston Market locations changed their name to became 'Philly Market' in an effort to distance themselves from New England in honor of the Birds.

6abc's Jeff Chirico spoke with Eagles fans to find out how they felt about the change.

