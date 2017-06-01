Cherry Hill middle schooler in National Spelling Bee finals

Congratulations to Shruthika Padhy of Cherry Hill for advancing to the @ScrippsBee National Spelling Bee Finals. Good Luck! #JerseyPride https://t.co/7So5lH7lQI — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) June 1, 2017

#speller278 6th grader Shruthika Padhy from NJ spelled the word fastuous (ostentatious or showy) correctly #spellingbee #B in BeePlayAlong — NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) May 31, 2017

A South Jersey middle schooler is living life one letter at a time.Eleven-year-old Shruthika Padhy of Cherry Hill, New Jersey has made it into the finals of Scripps National Spelling Bee.Padhy is a sixth grader at Rosa International Middle School.Governor Chris Christie offered his congratulation to Padhy after she was announced as one of the 40 finalists."Congratulations to Shruthika Padhy of Cherry Hill for advancing to the @ScrippsBee National Spelling Bee Finals. Good Luck! #JerseyPride," Christie tweeted.Speller No. 278, as she is listed in the competition, tied for 22nd place in last year's Bee.When she's not spelling words like fastuous - meaning ostentatious or showy - and causerie - meaning an informal light conversation - correctly on national television, Padhy likes to read books and solve math problems.Padhy is also a member of her local swim team and runs cross country.She also likes to watch basketball, football, and her favorite TV show is ABC's 'Shark Tank.'Great job Shruthika!----------