ESPN: 76ers trading Nerlens Noel to Mavericks

Andrew Bogut and Justin Anderson and conditional first-round pick will be traded from Dallas to Philadelphia for Nerlens Noel, sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Andrew Bogut is in the trade to Philadelphia and Dallas' pick is protected 1-to-18 in the June draft, league sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading center Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks, ESPN reports.Sources tell ESPN NBA reporter Marc Stein in return for Noel, the 76ers acquire center Andrew Bogut, guard Justin Anderson and a conditional first-round pick."Andrew Bogut is in the trade to Philadelphia and Dallas' pick is protected 1-to-18 in the June draft, league sources say," Stein said.Sources tell ESPN's Zach Lowe that if the 76ers do not receive Dallas' top-18 protected pick this season, it converts to two second-round picks. Mavs have second-round picks in 2017 and 2018.According to Stein, league sources say the 76ers will look to find a trade home for Bogut before contemplating a buyout."Provided the deal terms don't change, Dallas will create two trade exceptions in this Nerlens Noel deal, worth $6.6 million and 1.5 million," Stein said.Thursday marks the NBA trade deadline.------