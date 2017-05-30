SPORTS

Game ball delivered by drone in Portuguese Cup Final

EMBED </>More Videos

An official at the Portuguese Cup Final on May 28 delievered the game ball while riding a drone. (Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This game ball made quite the grand entrance.

An official riding a drone delivered the ball for the final game of the Portuguese Cup (Taca de Portugal) on Sunday.

Social media users were amused at the futuristic stunt. Marvel's Dan Slott and others compared the drone to the mode of transportation used by Spider-Man's Green Goblin.
Related Topics:
sportsdroneshoverboardtechnologysocceru.s. & world
Load Comments
SPORTS
Marlins try to maintain momentum against Phillies
Even in his third Stanley Cup Final, Predators coach Peter Laviolette still relishes underdog role
Tiger Woods blames medications for his arrest on DUI charge
Volquez earns 1st win as Marlins beat Phillies 4-1
More Sports
Top Stories
White House communications director resigns
Clerk shot, suspect sought in Tacony robbery attempt
1 teen killed, another injured in Port Richmond shooting
Tiger Woods blames medications for his arrest on DUI charge
Springsteen surprises audience at Van Zandt concert
Yo! Rocky statue closed off to visitors yet again
2 undercover SEPTA officers offered heroin, arrest made
Show More
Police investigate SW Philadelphia home invasion
Police: Kids see man performing lewd act in NJ library
1 injured in Germantown shooting
Bomb explodes outside Baghdad ice cream, killing 13
Neighbors shocked over murder of woman, brother
More News
Top Video
Clerk shot, suspect sought in Tacony robbery attempt
Action News Update
Yo! Rocky statue closed off to visitors yet again
Bomb explodes outside Baghdad ice cream, killing 13
More Video