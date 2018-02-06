  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO City of Philadelphia gives Eagles parade update
SUPER BOWL

Kimmel plays 'Foles was traded' trick on Ajayi, Clement

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles players appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two Philadelphia Eagles players had some fun on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night as the TV host had a trick of his own for the Super Bowl Champions.

Fresh off their win, Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement made quite an entrance. The two, who entered the studio to the Eagles Fight Song, dumped Gatorade on Kimmel's security guard Guillermo.

EMBED More News Videos

Guillermo stumps Eagles at Super Bowl Opening Night. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 1, 2018.


"It's sealed. We the champs," Ajayi said.

The two told Kimmel the celebration lasted until 7 a.m.

Kimmel asked Clement, a Glassboro High School grad, to describe Eagles fans.

"I'm from Philly, I know how amped up they are. When you think back, they greased the light poles because they knew what was coming after the game. Shout out to Philadelphia, man, we brought something special back home," Clement said.

EMBED More News Videos

Corey Clement's inspirational message to Action News viewers following Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018.



The two then described to Kimmel how the trick 'Philly Special' play happened where quarterback Nick Foles ended up catching the ball for a touchdown.

WATCH THIS! Nick Foles catches "Philly Special" touchdown
It's the play that had Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere on their feet and going crazy!


Foles caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton on the fourth-down trick play, giving the Eagles have a 22-12 halftime lead over the New England Patriots.



Kimmel then brought up Clement's touchdown which had to be reviewed.


"Did you have possession?" Kimmel asked.

"Yes, I did," Clement said. "I knew once I caught the ball, I didn't second guess."

Kimmel said he agreed, to which Ajayi replied, "Jimmy K, new head of officiating for the NFL."

Kimmel also had some fun with the two, telling them about a last-minute trade.

"Did you hear that Foles was traded about an hour ago?" Kimmel said.

The two just stared at Kimmel.

"I made that up," Kimmel confessed. Ajayi and Clement laughed and sighed.


Kimmel then asked them what's next.

"This is the beginning of the celebration tour," Ajayi said.

Of course, the blockbuster event will come on Thursday with the Championship Parade.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlentertainmentjimmy kimmel
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
City releases new details about Eagles parade on Thursday
Foles: Don't be afraid to fail
Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor
Phoenixville brewery wants to send 'Underdog Lager' to Eagles
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
City releases new details about Eagles parade on Thursday
Foles: Don't be afraid to fail
Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor
Phoenixville brewery wants to send 'Underdog Lager' to Eagles
More Sports
Top Stories
City releases new details about Eagles parade on Thursday
LIVE: City of Philadelphia's Eagles parade update
City moving ahead with Eagles parade preparations
Jon Dorenbos to receive Super Bowl ring
Police: Unlicensed driver strikes, kills woman on Roosevelt Boulevard
Multi-vehicle crash in Juniata Park
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Wintry Mix Wednesday Morning
Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor
Show More
Possible break-in at Rob Gronkowski's home
"Philly Market" offering free rotisserie chickens for early birds
Doritos responds to reports of new snack for ladies
Eagles championship gear flying off the shelves
Eagles bring Lombardi trophy to fans after landing in Philly
More News
Top Video
City moving ahead with Eagles parade preparations
Possible break-in at Rob Gronkowski's home
Police: Unlicensed driver strikes, kills woman on Roosevelt Boulevard
Jon Dorenbos to receive Super Bowl ring
More Video