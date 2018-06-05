PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Malcolm Jenkins on White House cancellation: 'We will continue to fight'

Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins speaks during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. ((AP Photo/Matt Rourke))

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins released a statement after President Donald Trump abruptly canceled the team's visit to the White House to honor their Super Bowl victory.

The administration said the event scheduled for Tuesday was dropped because many of the players declined to appear. The White House accused the players of abandoning their fans.

Trump had originally said the event had been scrapped because some Eagles players "disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."

Jenkins took to Twitter on Tuesday to issue a lengthy statement with the hashtag #TheFightContinues:


In lieu of the Eagles event, Trump quickly scheduled a "Celebration of America" with military bands as he stoked fresh controversy over players who protest racial injustice by taking a knee during the national anthem.

"We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" he tweeted.



That was a challenge to a new NFL policy that requires players protesting racial injustice to stand if they're on the field during the national anthem or else stay in the locker room.

"Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!" Trump wrote.

Eagles respond after Trump cancels visit: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on June 5, 2018.



