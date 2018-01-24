PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Minnesotans show support for Eagles, despite heartbreaking Vikings loss in championship game

EMBED </>More Videos

Minnesota shows support for Eagles: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 6 p.m., January 24, 2018 (WPVI)

By
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPVI) --
Of course there's a little resentment right now in Minneapolis, as the Eagles crushed Vikings fans hopes of a Super Bowl at home.

Plus, there's also a little resentment with how some Vikings fans were treated, by a select few of Birds fans at the Linc.

Some Vikings fans had to walk through a gauntlet of angry birds.

But for the most part, Minnesotans are letting it go.

One Vikings fan has taken an extra step in showing support.

Jessica Liebrock, of Farmington, has started a GoFundMe page for the Eagles Foundation.

"Let's put this out here and raise money for the Eagles, for their charitable foundation, as kind of a welcome to Minnesota," said Farmington.

She says the response, especially from Philadelphians, has already been tremendous.

"I've gotten so many amazing messages from great people who are like 'I'm sorry for the one percent of the crazies. that is not us,'" she said.

She's not the only Minnesotan who's seeing these cities come together after the raucous NFC championship game.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer's foundation tweeted out a flood of donations are coming in from the Delaware Valley.

Leibrock says she has just one request for the Eagles: win.

"If the team has as much heart as some of the fans have shown, absolutely they're gonna do it," she said.

Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Bettor makes multimillion-dollar wager on Eagles in Las Vegas
Biggest Super Bowl LII bets
Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar remains just as passionate for team
Eagles Super Bowl appearance expected to boost Philly's image
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Bettor makes multimillion-dollar wager on Eagles in Las Vegas
Biggest Super Bowl LII bets
Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar remains just as passionate for team
Simmons' triple-double helps 76ers top Bulls 115-101
Konecny, Flyers seek to jolt Lightning
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Son lived with murdered mother's body for days in East Falls apartment
Surveillance video captures drive-by shooting
Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar remains just as passionate for team
Police: Man shot in Center City
Lockdown ends at high school in Germantown; 2 in custody
Winners pick up Super Bowl lottery tickets in South Philly
Jim Thome elected to baseball Hall of Fame
Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor gets 40 to 175 years in prison
Show More
Phila. man killed in Poconos skiing accident
Students ran for their lives as shots erupted in Kentucky H.S.
Trump aides questioned in Russia probe, Trump may be up soon
Suspect sought for mini-market robbery in North Philly
5 arrested after meth lab discovered in Delaware
More News
Top Video
Surveillance video captures drive-by shooting
Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar remains just as passionate for team
Action News Update
Man, 39, critically wounded in N. Philadelphia
More Video