Preparations are well underway ahead of the NFC Championship game on Sunday, with the Eagles set to take on the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.More than 70,000 people are expected to descend upon South Philadelphia to root on the Birds.Security is expected to be tight.For those who are going inside the stadium, you are reminded that small clutch purses will be allowed, along with one gallon clear plastic bags and a clear bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches."We have a lot of officers both in uniform and plain clothes, really good security inside the stadium and outside in the parking lots," said Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson of the Philadelphia Police Department.The party gets started early Sunday at FDR Park, where tailgating can begin at 6 a.m.The Wells Fargo Parking Lots open at 11:30 a.m., the M, N and P parking lots also open at 11:30 a.m.Parking lots at Citizens Bank Park will open at 3 p.m. Sunday.------