PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

'Philly Special' baby gender reveal goes viral on Twitter

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles fans plan 'Philly Special' gender reveal: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 11 p.m., July 29, 2018 (WPVI)

By
SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) --
Even as the Philadelphia Eagles begin training camp to prepare for a new season, many of us are still basking in the excitement and thrills of the team's first-ever Super Bowl victory.

One group of family and friends took their love for the birds to the next level, incorporating the famous "Philly Special" play call into their gender reveal, in a video that's going viral.


"I think I'm the only guy who wanted a girl," said father-to-be Matthew Noble. "We're very happy."

Noble says he and his fiancé Alex knew right away, the guys who watch every game together needed to be a part of this growing family's big reveal.

"They've tortured me all last season at my house," said Alexandra Paynter.

Noble said he would trust these guys with my life. And trust is what lead Nick Foles and his teammates to win the Super Bowl, so it must be good enough for the new baby, Madison.

And the announcement has already taken flight on Twitter, with more than 55 thousand views within just a few hours.

Baby Madison is due December 8, one day before the Birds take on the Cowboys in Dallas for week 12.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglesbirthviral videotwitter
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins meets with Rev. Jesse Jackson
Nick Foles says muscle spasms 'not a big deal'; Carson Wentz won't play Thursday
Eagles camp report: Eagles reduce Wentz's workload, rookie making presence felt at camp
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
More Sports
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News