There are dozens of street closures and parking restrictions that will be in effect in Philadelphia for the Eagles Super Bowl parade and ceremony on Thursday.However, the traffic impact will begin on Tuesday.Below are the street closures and parking restrictions.For the full list of parade details, including the timing and route,-The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will be closed from 10:00AM-3:00PM and 6:00PM-10:00PM on Tuesday, February 6th and Wednesday, February 7th. This closure will not be in effect during AM and PM rush hours, and cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout.-Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 20th Street (including Logan Circle)-17th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street-18th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street-19th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street-Race Street between 20th Street and Logan Circle-20th Street between Race Street and Callowhill Street-Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval (all lanes)-21st Street between Spring Garden Street and Winter Street-Local access to Pennsylvania Avenue only (all traffic must turn left)-22nd Street between Spring Garden Street and Race Street-Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)-23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway-Local access only as conditions allow-24th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Park Towne Place-Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street-Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)-Pennsylvania Avenue/Callowhill Street between 20th Street and 21st Street-Local access to Barnes Foundation driveway (westbound) only-Eastbound open from 21st Street-Spring Garden Street between 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway-Local access only as conditions allow-Spring Garden Tunnel-Waterworks Drive-I-676 westbound 22nd Street off-ramp-2000 Winter Street-Kelly Drive between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Strawberry Mansion Drive-Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Montgomery Drive-Spring Garden Street Bridge at 31st Street-Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive-25th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly DriveThe following streets will be designated "local access only" west of 22nd Street:-Wallace Street-Mt. Vernon Street-Green Street-Judson Street-Brandywine Street-South Broad Street between Pattison Avenue and S. Penn Square-S. Penn Square between Broad Street and 15th Street-15th Street between Chestnut Street and Vine Street-16th Street between Chestnut Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway-1500-1600 Market Street-1500-1600 JFK Blvd.-I-95 northbound and southbound Broad Street off-ramp-I-76 eastbound and westbound Broad Street off-ramp (Sports Complex)-All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to S. Penn Square, from 13th Street to 15th Street-Pattison Avenue between 7th Street and 20th Street-JFK Blvd. between 20th Street and 29th Street/Schuylkill Avenue-29th Street/Schuylkill Avenue between Market Street and JFK Blvd.-30th Street between Market Street and Arch Street-I-76 westbound 30th Street off-ramp-I-76 eastbound 30th Street off-ramp-I-76 westbound Schuylkill Avenue on-ramp-Filbert Street between 10th Street and 12th Street-10th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street-11th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street-12th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street-The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will be closed from 6:00PM on Thursday, February 8th into the overnight hours.-Cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout, and all roads will be open prior to the AM rush hour on Friday, February 9th.-Cross streets will be reopened south to north on Broad Street, and elsewhere along the parade route, as early as conditions allow on Thursday, February 8th.Temporary no parking restrictions along the parade route and on adjacent streets will commence at 6:00PM on Wednesday, February 7th. The full extent of these restrictions will be in place until approximately 6:00PM on Thursday, February 8th. A complete list of impacted streets can be found below:-South Broad Street from S. Penn Square to Pattison Avenue (both sides of the street including the center median)-All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to Chestnut Street from 13th Street to 15th Street (both sides of the street)-S. Penn Square from Broad Street to 15th Street (both sides of the street)-15th Street from Chestnut Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)-1500 Arch Street (both sides of the street)-1400-1600 JFK Blvd. (both sides of the street)-Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Streets (both sides of the street)-Kelly Drive along Boathouse Row-Sedgley Drive between Kelly Drive and Poplar Drive-Waterworks Drive-1500-1600 Market Street (both sides of the street)-1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street)-Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 24th Street (south side of the street)-Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes; both sides)-22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street (both sides of the street)-21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue & Race Street (both sides of the street)-20th Street from Race Street to Callowhill Street (both sides of the street)-19th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)-18th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)-17th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)-16th Street from Market Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway (both sides of the street)-1500-1600 Market Street (both sides of the street)-1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street)-Park Towne Place between 22nd & 24th Streets (north side of the street)-2000-2200 Spring Garden Street (both sides of the street)-2000 Winter Street------